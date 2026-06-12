Watch Steven Spielberg Induct Taylor Swift into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, At Her Request — “In my book you are Evermore” (Exclusive Video)

Steven Spielberg inducted Taylor Swift into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. (See a clip from his speech and her 20 minute acceptance below.)

The two have never worked together. It was unclear how they knew each other.

Swift explained to the surprised audience: “A few months ago when the Songwriters Hall of Fame asked me about my heroes and the creatives who shaped my storytelling and who I might want to present this award to me, I said Steven’s name. And about an hour later to my absolute delight, I ended up on the phone with him and his legendarily effervescent wife, Kate Capshaw, who is here tonight. And he was telling me yes, absolutely he would be thrilled to be here.”

Spielberg is promoting “Disclosure Day,” so this was the highest profile thing he could do tonight.

It’s a lovely speech. Spielberg said: “Tonight is the recognition that while she wrote You Belong With Me in the most profound way, we belong to her.”

Newish act Sombr performed a couple of Swift’s songs during the ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Swift, however, did not perform, although she did perform two nights before at the Disney premiere in LA of “Toy Story 5.”

She said that she had blown out her voice screaming at the Knicks game on Wednesday night.

PS One of tonight’s honorees was Walter Afanasieff, who’s written or co-written several Mariah Carey hits including “All I Want for Christmas.” Carey was not present at the ceremony.



