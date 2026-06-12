Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday with Media Stock Hitting All Time Low Price As He Awaits Removal of Name from Kennedy Center

Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday this weekend.

His gift? His Trump Media stock has hit its all time low, of $7.80.

The stock supports his social media sewer, Truth Social, where he spews garbage and lies and makes things up in the middle of the night.

The company has no value. It’s as empty a shell as the rest of his administration.

Meanwhile, crews are preparing to scrape his name off of the Kennedy Center after a failed take over.