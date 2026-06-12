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Timothee Chalamet — 3 Time Oscar Nominee — Stars in Commercial for Kalshi Betting Service After “Marty Supreme” Jackets Fail to Sell (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

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Timothee Chalamet has really learned the Art of the Shill.

The 30 year old three time Oscar nominee is now starring in a commercial for betting site, Kalshi.

On Kalshi, you can place bets on thousands of different things that might happen, like if Chalamet will ever win an Oscar. Or stop dating a Kardashian.

Chalamet isn’t lacking for money. He’s been paid millions for starring in the “Dune” series, and “Wonka,” and has maybe made money from being a rapper.

But selling out is the way of the Kardashians, and he’s learned from the best.

Meantime, all those “Marty Supreme” jackets are just sitting on ebay, relics of a passing moment in the culture.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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