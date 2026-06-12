Timothee Chalamet — 3 Time Oscar Nominee — Stars in Commercial for Kalshi Betting Service After “Marty Supreme” Jackets Fail to Sell (Watch)

Timothee Chalamet has really learned the Art of the Shill.

The 30 year old three time Oscar nominee is now starring in a commercial for betting site, Kalshi.

On Kalshi, you can place bets on thousands of different things that might happen, like if Chalamet will ever win an Oscar. Or stop dating a Kardashian.

Chalamet isn’t lacking for money. He’s been paid millions for starring in the “Dune” series, and “Wonka,” and has maybe made money from being a rapper.

But selling out is the way of the Kardashians, and he’s learned from the best.

Meantime, all those “Marty Supreme” jackets are just sitting on ebay, relics of a passing moment in the culture.