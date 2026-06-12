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Mariah Carey Doesn’t Show Up for Longtime Collaborator and “All I Want for Christmas” Composer Walter Afanasieff at Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Roger Friedman

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Every year without fail, “All I want for Christmas” produces a lot of income for Mariah Carey.

Her new records don’t sell, but “All I Want” is a perennial.

So are “Hero,” and “One Sweet Day,” which she sang with BoyzIIMen.

All those songs were written by Walter Afanasieff, her longtime collaborator and producer.

Afansieff was honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night in New York. Guess who didn’t show up, forget about perform? Mariah Carey.

Maybe Mariah was upset because she was inducted into the SHOF in 2022, when a lot of people including this column pointed to Afanasieff as the true composer of her hits.

Or maybe she doesn’t like splitting royalties with him.

Mariah’s absence reminds me of when Madonna didn’t mention any of her collaborators when she was inducted into the SHOF. She also didn’t show up Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, writers of “Like a Virgin,” when it was their turn.

Where could Mariah have been last night? She’s not on tour, and she’s not recording anything vital. She showed up recently at an event for the Gucci cruise line, but of course she was paid to sing — and not well — for the fashion company.

Walter deserved better. Instead, the SHOF was only able to come up with a singer named Shelea, who seems nice but no one knows.

Meantime, as we head into the fall and Christmas season, all Mariah will want is Afanasieff’s royalties.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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