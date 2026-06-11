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Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” Gets a Thumbs Up At Premiere of Film from Ex Wife, Amy Irving, Among Celebrity Guests Including Patti Smith

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: (L-R) Amy Irving and Steven Spielberg attend the US premiere of DISCLOSURE DAY presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment )

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On Monday night, I ran into Amy Irving at the premiere of “Disclosure Day.”

Irving, star of beloved film, “Crossing Delancey,” was among the guests at the premiere of the film at the NY State Theater at Lincoln Center.

She’s also the first wife of director Steven Spielberg. They were married from 1985 to 1989 and share a son, Max.

Irving was accompanied by husband Kenneth Bowser. She even walked the red carpet and was photographed in a warm embrace with the director.

When we all fell into the lobby area, there was also matchbox twenty rocker Rob Thomas talking to former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Alex Moffat.

I asked Irving, who was photographed on the red carpet with Spielberg, how she liked the movie.

“I loved it,” she replied. And she’s a tough critic. She was with Spielberg during his heyday in the 80s.

Also on the guest list for “Disclosure Day” were Sting, and Shaggy, plus Patti Smith with Lenny Kaye, as well as actor Paul Dano, and a ton of people whose names we don’t know. They’re influencers, brought in by the studio as ringers. God bless them. The peanut gallery is alive and well!

Craig Melvin of the Today show introduced Spielberg and the cast including Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Josh O’Connor. (Missing: Colin Firth.) That’s because the movie is from Universal, which owns NBC, network of that show. No sign of Al Roker, however.

Did Irving get into the non-party after party? Considering that the guests looked like “Sardines,” my guess is she skipped it!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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