Exclusive: Why WAS Taylor Swift at Last Night’s Knicks Game, and with the Haim Sisters? They Were Checking Out the Wedding Venue

By now everyone has seen Taylor Swift and her buddies, the Haim sisters, jumping around and dancing at last night’s Knicks game.

Many wondered — including an announcer — why the sudden interest in the Knicks? In her life, Taylor has only been to three other Knicks games and only one at home.

Taylor was in the stands at MSG twice in October-November 2014 — a dozen years ago. The third game she went to was in Cleveland because fiancee Travis Kelce is such a fan of the Cavaliers.

I can tell you there was more going on last night than dancing to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Taylor was actually checking out her wedding venue.

Yes, despite my personal doubts, I’m hearing from MSG that the wedding to Kelce is really taking place in this cavernous space. The Haims are bridesmaids. (They’re also singing tonight at the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the nearby Marriott Marquis Hotel.)

Swift had courtside seats last night, too, because obviously she has a deal with MSG. And this was a way to get a rare view from the floor seats, where the wedding will take place, rather than the stage, where she performs.

As others have pointed out, the Garden is not booked to the public from June 29th until after July 4th. The wedding will use the VIP entrance on 8th Avenue, not the one from the front. And using the stage that means there could be quite a show after the ceremony. Lucky for Taylor, Jack Antonoff and the Bleachers are free that day. So are the Dessner Brothers and The National.

At the Garden, by the way, I’m told all of the staff is now talking about the wedding constantly. The presumed date is Friday, July 3rd.