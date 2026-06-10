Rolling Stones Offer Special Marvel and FIFA Editions of New Album After Paul McCartney Issues A Dozen or More to Entice Collectors and Sales

I actually stopped counting how many different editions of “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” for which I received offers.

There were LPs of all colors, all limited editions, plus some that came from small batches. Mind you, colored vinyl is not really playable, neither are picture discs.

But diehard fans of Paul McCartney want them all as collectibles. It’s the new craze.

Marketing people dealing with older rock stars are learning from Taylor Swift. She makes a bundle from bundles of vinyl also in all colors with different features.

Now the Rolling Stones are ramping up for “Foreign Tongues.” I’m not allowed to post a review until June 16th, but the album — produced by Andrew Watt, like McCartney’s — is stellar in every way. If the Grammys were real, they’d each be nominated for Album of the Year.

The Stones will have a hit, I predict, with the single, “Mr. Charm.”

“Foreign Tongues” is coming in a variety of limited editions. The Stones have partnered with Marvel and with FIFA.

The double Marvel LPs feature Spider Man, Wolverine, Captain America,The Hulk, and Thor!

The FiFA World Cup versions are actually pretty cool.

Me? I’m happy with black vinyl and a regular CD. But everyone else, enjoy! You can find them all at www.rollingstonesshop.com