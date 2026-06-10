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Rolling Stones Offer Special Marvel and FIFA Editions of New Album After Paul McCartney Issues A Dozen or More to Entice Collectors and Sales

By Roger Friedman

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I actually stopped counting how many different editions of “The Boys of Dungeon Lane” for which I received offers.

There were LPs of all colors, all limited editions, plus some that came from small batches. Mind you, colored vinyl is not really playable, neither are picture discs.

But diehard fans of Paul McCartney want them all as collectibles. It’s the new craze.

Marketing people dealing with older rock stars are learning from Taylor Swift. She makes a bundle from bundles of vinyl also in all colors with different features.

Now the Rolling Stones are ramping up for “Foreign Tongues.” I’m not allowed to post a review until June 16th, but the album — produced by Andrew Watt, like McCartney’s — is stellar in every way. If the Grammys were real, they’d each be nominated for Album of the Year.

The Stones will have a hit, I predict, with the single, “Mr. Charm.”

“Foreign Tongues” is coming in a variety of limited editions. The Stones have partnered with Marvel and with FIFA.

The double Marvel LPs feature Spider Man, Wolverine, Captain America,The Hulk, and Thor!

The FiFA World Cup versions are actually pretty cool.

Me? I’m happy with black vinyl and a regular CD. But everyone else, enjoy! You can find them all at www.rollingstonesshop.com

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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