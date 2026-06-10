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Lifetime Achievement Oscars for Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Floyd Norman — Best Group in Years

By Roger Friedman

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Kudos to the Motion Picture Academy.

They really got their lifetime achievement awards right.

Eight time nominee Glenn Close, and three time nominee director Ridley Scott really deserve these awards.

Close, many feel, should have won for “The Wife” a few years ago. Scott could have won for any number of films but especially “The Martian.” They each have long lists of credits of the most top notch films in Academy history but for one reason another never won. They will get thunderous ovations at the Governors Awards dinner in November.

Congrats to both of them.

Also honored is Floyd Norman, animator with a 65 year career at Disney. In 1956, Norman became the studio’s first Black animator. His first Disney feature film was “Sleeping Beauty,” and he contributed to such classic feature films as “The Sword in the Stone,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Jungle Book” and “Robin Hood,” as well as the short films “Donald in Mathmagic Land,” “Goliath II” and “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree.” Norman’s other notable film credits include “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Mulan,” “Toy Story 2” and “Monsters, Inc.”

The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award is going to prolific and popular producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. Vachon and Koffler founded the New York-based independent production company Killer Films in 1995. Together, they have produced a huge amount of the most respected independent films and championed such directors as Todd Haynes and Paul Schrader. They’ve given Julianne Moore a home to mix commercials films with experimental ones.

Great choices from the Academy! Mazel tov!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009, where he covered Michael Jackson, and previously wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine in the mid-1990s, where he covered the O.J. Simpson trial. He also edited Fame magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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