Watch: Madonna’s SeXXXy 10 Minute Video Preview of New Album Shows What “Ozark” Actress Would Like Playing Her in Mini-series

Madonna’s ten minute video preview of her album is out.

“Confessions II” is a little seXXXy kinda from the late 80s.

We do get to see what “Ozark” actress Julia Garner would look like playing Madonna in her miniseries. I wish Garner, who’s such a good actress, would move on to more important stuff already.

Anyway, here it is, for better or worse. It does seem like these are bits of other videos that we’ll see down the line.

