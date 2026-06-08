“Canceled” Comic Louis CK Will Be Among Guests for Bill Maher’s Mark Twain Prize Event at Kennedy Center, Now Without Trump Name

Good news: Donald Trump’s name has been pried off the Kennedy Center. It’s not on the building or website per a court order.

The bad news: because Trump was shutting the Center down for two years beginning July 7th, they have bookings beyond that date. No musicals, no National Symphony Orchestra. The opera company has already left.

The biggest remaining event is the Mark Twain Prize taping set for June 28th. Bill Maher is the recipient.

Among his guests will be canceled comic Louis CK. Louis CK became a pariah after many women accused him of sexual malfeasance. But it’s no surprise he’s a pal of Maher. Thirty five years ago, Maher told Entertainment Weekly he pleasured himself before each taping of “Politically Incorrect.”

That’s what we’re dealing with.

Other guests include John Mellencamp, Jay Leno, and Whitney Cummings.

Last year’s Mark Twain Prize show for Conan O’Brien was full of comics who eviscerated Donald Trump. But this year should be tame in that regard. Leno is a moderate Republican. He won’t say a word against Trump. Cummings might. Mellencamp is a question mark.

Another guest is Stephen A. Smith, one of the few celebrities I actually loathe. He goes back and forth criticizing and defending Trump.

It doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, frankly.

Netflix will the show a couple of weeks after the taping.