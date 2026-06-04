Final “Euphoria” Episode Grew to 460K Viewers, HBO Says Another 8 Million Watched Rue (Zendaya) Die on Other Platforms Like HBO Max

As you have heard, “Euphoria” is done after three seasons on HBO.

The final season — completely detached from the first two — was not pretty.

Creator Sam Levinson — knowing no one was coming back — killed off two of the three main characters. They were Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, and Rue, played by Zendaya. He died from a snake bite while buried alive in a coffin. She OD’d on Fentanyl. Nice!

The second half of the final episode was devoted to a bloody, Tarantino style shoot out in a nightclub. Then Colman Domingo went to visit some people in the dust bowl.

Only Sydney Sweeney’s adult porn star Cassie survived, although it’s unclear if Sweeney’s career made it to the end. That’s the naked truth.

Linear ratings on HBO were 460,000 — a big increase from the average 300,000 of the season.

But HBO says another 8 million watched either streaming on HBO Max or via the wires in their mouth appliances. I suppose that’s possible since few young people I’ve met recently say they have cable subscriptions. It’s way too expensive.

“Euphoria” was visually expressive. But it’s not a story anyone wants to hear again.