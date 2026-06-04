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Final “Euphoria” Episode Grew to 460K Viewers, HBO Says Another 8 Million Watched Rue (Zendaya) Die on Other Platforms Like HBO Max

By Roger Friedman

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As you have heard, “Euphoria” is done after three seasons on HBO.

The final season — completely detached from the first two — was not pretty.

Creator Sam Levinson — knowing no one was coming back — killed off two of the three main characters. They were Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, and Rue, played by Zendaya. He died from a snake bite while buried alive in a coffin. She OD’d on Fentanyl. Nice!

The second half of the final episode was devoted to a bloody, Tarantino style shoot out in a nightclub. Then Colman Domingo went to visit some people in the dust bowl.

Only Sydney Sweeney’s adult porn star Cassie survived, although it’s unclear if Sweeney’s career made it to the end. That’s the naked truth.

Linear ratings on HBO were 460,000 — a big increase from the average 300,000 of the season.

But HBO says another 8 million watched either streaming on HBO Max or via the wires in their mouth appliances. I suppose that’s possible since few young people I’ve met recently say they have cable subscriptions. It’s way too expensive.

“Euphoria” was visually expressive. But it’s not a story anyone wants to hear again.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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