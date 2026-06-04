Exclusive: Late Singer Peabo Bryson Recorded a Final Album with Star Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis That Could Be Released This Year

Peabo Bryson was such a spectacular singer.

Losing him this week at age 75 was a real blow.

Peabo still had his remarkable voice, and wasn’t done with his career.

It turns out the singer “If I Ever I Have You in My Arms Again” recorded what turns out to be a final album.

The collection is written and produced by two pretty big deals: Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis.

You may know them from all of Janet Jackson’s hits. Jam and Lewis have about two dozen other superstars under their belt from Mariah to Patti Labelle and the great Alexander O’Neal.

No word yet on a title or when the album will be released, but I am told we could hear by the end of the year. It would be a fitting tribute to Peabo, who was revered and adored by his fans.

Meantime, I see that Jimmy Jam is doing a Q&A tonight at Sony Hall in New York, under the Paramount Hotel. The event starts at 8. I’m sure all of this will be part of the conversation.

As for Jam and Lewis, and Jackson, here’s my favorite of their many hits: