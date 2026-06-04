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Exclusive: Late Singer Peabo Bryson Recorded a Final Album with Star Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis That Could Be Released This Year

By Roger Friedman

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Peabo Bryson was such a spectacular singer.

Losing him this week at age 75 was a real blow.

Peabo still had his remarkable voice, and wasn’t done with his career.

It turns out the singer “If I Ever I Have You in My Arms Again” recorded what turns out to be a final album.

The collection is written and produced by two pretty big deals: Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis.

You may know them from all of Janet Jackson’s hits. Jam and Lewis have about two dozen other superstars under their belt from Mariah to Patti Labelle and the great Alexander O’Neal.

No word yet on a title or when the album will be released, but I am told we could hear by the end of the year. It would be a fitting tribute to Peabo, who was revered and adored by his fans.

Meantime, I see that Jimmy Jam is doing a Q&A tonight at Sony Hall in New York, under the Paramount Hotel. The event starts at 8. I’m sure all of this will be part of the conversation.

As for Jam and Lewis, and Jackson, here’s my favorite of their many hits:

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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