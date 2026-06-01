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Taylor Swift Starts Hawking Her CD Single from “Toy Story 5” Song Called “I Knew It, I Know You” Her First Release of 2026 — Available for 48 Hours

By Roger Friedman

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So, our long national nightmare is over.

Taylor Swift is now hawking her single from “Toy Story 5” after dropping clues for days.

On her website she’s posted collectible editions of “I Knew It, I Know You” which will be on the movie’s soundtrack.

The physical single drops “on or about” June 19th, but streaming begins this Thursday after midnight.

The physical CD is for sale on her website for just 48 hours.

Taylor says: “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

It’s an apt title because we knew it, and we know her. She loves to play games with her Swifties.

The single will throw Taylor’s hat in the ring for an Oscar nomination next winter. But it’s not guaranteed. Right now the only song in the running is “How Do I Write a Love Song Without You” from “Power Ballad.”

What’s unclear is if this is the only Swift track on the movie’s soundtrack, or if it’s also part of another album, or if there’s a separate album.

The great Randy Newman wrote the movie’s score, of course, but this is the first time the soundtrack has included a new voice.

Now, everyone back to your homework!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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