Michael Jackson Sales Skyrocket With Movie Success: King of Pop Logs 13 Singles, 8 Albums Takes Over iTunes Top 100

Michael Jackson is back on the charts.

Thanks to the $97 million US haul on the “Michael” movie this weekend, sales are soaring.

Jackson has lodged 13 singles and 8 albums on the respective iTunes Top 100 charts.

The singles in the top 50 include “Billie Jean,” “Human Nature,” “Don’t Stop til You Get Enough,” “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror.”

“Thriller,” “Off the Wall,” and “Bad” are all on the amazon top 10 CDs and vinyl.

So what if the movie has mostly negative reviews? It’s bringing money into the Jackson Estate bedazzled glove over fist in the air. Paris Jackson has disowned the movie, but it’s making her wealthier than ever. That should take some of the sting out of factual issues.

I’m not taking sides here, but when Michael was alive he was bankrupt. I wrote about it almost daily. He was hundreds of millions in debt. Neverland and his family home Havenhurst were in trouble. Employees were unpaid and laid off at both places. It was a mess. Jackson went to Bahrain and skipped off with $7 million of his host’s money. (Yes, this happened.)

That means the Estate has managed to correct all that, and turn Michael Jackson’s assets into gold. As it said, that’s the story, and we’re stuck with it.

PS There’s a little known duet between Paul McCartney and Michael on Paul’s “Pipes of Peace” album. It’s called “The Man.” A gem!

