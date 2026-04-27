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Michael Jackson Sales Skyrocket With Movie Success: King of Pop Logs 13 Singles, 8 Albums Takes Over iTunes Top 100

By Roger Friedman

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Michael Jackson is back on the charts.

Thanks to the $97 million US haul on the “Michael” movie this weekend, sales are soaring.

Jackson has lodged 13 singles and 8 albums on the respective iTunes Top 100 charts.

The singles in the top 50 include “Billie Jean,” “Human Nature,” “Don’t Stop til You Get Enough,” “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Man in the Mirror.”

“Thriller,” “Off the Wall,” and “Bad” are all on the amazon top 10 CDs and vinyl.

So what if the movie has mostly negative reviews? It’s bringing money into the Jackson Estate bedazzled glove over fist in the air. Paris Jackson has disowned the movie, but it’s making her wealthier than ever. That should take some of the sting out of factual issues.

I’m not taking sides here, but when Michael was alive he was bankrupt. I wrote about it almost daily. He was hundreds of millions in debt. Neverland and his family home Havenhurst were in trouble. Employees were unpaid and laid off at both places. It was a mess. Jackson went to Bahrain and skipped off with $7 million of his host’s money. (Yes, this happened.)

That means the Estate has managed to correct all that, and turn Michael Jackson’s assets into gold. As it said, that’s the story, and we’re stuck with it.

PS There’s a little known duet between Paul McCartney and Michael on Paul’s “Pipes of Peace” album. It’s called “The Man.” A gem!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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