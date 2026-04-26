Trump on Shooter’s Manifesto: “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody” Norah O’Donnell: “Did you think he was referring to you?” (Video)

Norah O’Donnell interviewed Norah O’Donnell tonight on “60 Minutes” less than 24 hours after a potential shooter was arrested at the White House Correspondent’s dinner.

At first it seemed like O’Donnell was shilling for the new CBS News. But then she read Trump a quote from the would-be shooter’s manifesto about not tolerating rapists and pedophiles.

Trump shot back that O’Donnell was “a terrible person” and fell over himself saying “I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anyone.” He also declares, “I’m not a pedophile.”

In fact, he lost a case to writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse. He was found “liable,” with emphasis on the first syllable. The judge in the case called Trump a rapist.

I apologize to Norah O’Donnell. This clip was last forever. Actually, brilliant.