Ballroom Blitz: Trump Turns Shooter Incident into Campaign for $400 Million Bunker Even Though Dinner Would Never Be Held There

“Well, it’s been getting so hard

Living with the things you did to me, ah-ha

My dreams are getting so strange

I’d like to tell you everything I see

Oh, I see a man at the back

As a matter of fact, his eyes are as red as a sun

And the girl in the corner, let no one ignore her

‘Cause she thinks she’s the passionate one”

Donald Trump turned last night’s shooter incident into his own “Ballroom Blitz.”

He capitalized on the chaos in the Washington Hilton ballroom to campaign for his unnecessary $400 million military bunker and dance hall.

Trump, of course, didn’t mention a glaring fact: the White House Correspondents Dinner isn’t a state occasion, or hosted by the government. It’s a private dinner to which he’s an invited guest. Even if his ballroom existed, the party at the Hilton would have gone as ever.

But that fact means nothing to Trump or his followers. They don’t care about anything but hyperbole.

Not surprisingly, the ballroom issue has become hot on social media. It unleashed Trump’s social media army immediately. They’re out in droves, parroting Trump’s claims that the ballroom is necessary.

None of these people — or bots — has processed the irony of last night’s event. All it took to get into the party was a ticket. No ID necessary. Isn’t the whole ID issue what Trump and his voter suppressors keep carping about? In the movie world, we need to show ID to get a screening ticket! Apparently, you don’t need to one to eat dinner with the president.