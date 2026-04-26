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Ballroom Blitz: Trump Turns Shooter Incident into Campaign for $400 Million Bunker Even Though Dinner Would Never Be Held There

By Roger Friedman

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“Well, it’s been getting so hard
Living with the things you did to me, ah-ha
My dreams are getting so strange
I’d like to tell you everything I see
Oh, I see a man at the back
As a matter of fact, his eyes are as red as a sun
And the girl in the corner, let no one ignore her
‘Cause she thinks she’s the passionate one”

Donald Trump turned last night’s shooter incident into his own “Ballroom Blitz.”

He capitalized on the chaos in the Washington Hilton ballroom to campaign for his unnecessary $400 million military bunker and dance hall.

Trump, of course, didn’t mention a glaring fact: the White House Correspondents Dinner isn’t a state occasion, or hosted by the government. It’s a private dinner to which he’s an invited guest. Even if his ballroom existed, the party at the Hilton would have gone as ever.

But that fact means nothing to Trump or his followers. They don’t care about anything but hyperbole.

Not surprisingly, the ballroom issue has become hot on social media. It unleashed Trump’s social media army immediately. They’re out in droves, parroting Trump’s claims that the ballroom is necessary.

None of these people — or bots — has processed the irony of last night’s event. All it took to get into the party was a ticket. No ID necessary. Isn’t the whole ID issue what Trump and his voter suppressors keep carping about? In the movie world, we need to show ID to get a screening ticket! Apparently, you don’t need to one to eat dinner with the president.

 

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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