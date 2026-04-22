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Michael Jackson Movie “Michael” Killed by Critics, Slapped with 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, 38 on Metacritic: Will It Matter?

By Roger Friedman

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I’m not looking for “Michael,” the Michael Jackson movie, to be a bust at the box office.

I went into it hoping for the best despite the many strikes it had against it. But the “MJ Musical” on Broadway had managed to sidestep controversy and became an international hit. Why not the movie?

But “Michael” is a hollow movie because on the big screen, the plausibility disappears. Who was Michael? Who were all these people around him? The movie provides a mystery shrouded in an enigma and has no answers, just a lot of good music and dancing.

The reviews are terrible. A 32 rating right now on Rotten Tomatoes. A 38 on Metacritic. Will it matter? I think so. After the first flush of Michael Jackson fans rush in on Thursday night and Friday I do think reality is going to hit the box office. The only way for this movie to have legs is for raves to support it. Publicity won’t do it. Too many people have an opinion about Michael Jackson to override bad reviews.

I’ve filed my review, and given “Michael” a splat on Rotten Tomatoes. The super fans are unhappy. Michael’s devoted nephew Taj has written on Twitter: “Sorry media, u don’t get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was. The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves. And you can’t handle that.”

He adds: “Can’t wait till some critics have to eat crow. And yes I will be that petty.”

He could be right. The crows are definitely circling. Where they will land over the weekend is anyone’s guess. But he should know, “Michael” is not a good movie. On its own terms, it fails.

By the way, right now at least the soundtrack CD is not selling. It’s around number 450 on amazon.com. “Thriller” is at number 2, but that’s “Thriller.” It stands on its own without the movie. Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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