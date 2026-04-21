“Devil Wears Prada 2” Premiere Brings Social Influencers with Great Handles Like Utica Queen and Snitchery, Plus Of Course the Cast

I didn’t go to the “Devil Wears Prada 2” circus sideshow of a premiere at Lincoln Center last night. I went to see Bruce Springsteen deliver a transcendent show at the Prudential Center in Newark. Even those fans who count hundreds of Springsteen shows on their resumes were blown away. More on that in my next story.

But back at Lincoln Center, all Disney was missing on the red carpet was the actor who played Grandma the Clown at the Big Apple Circus (which plays a few yards away). The photos of guests resemble a high end Halloween celebration. (It did look like massive fun.)

Yes, there was Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all dressed very nicely. Lady Gaga stole the show, appearing because she has a few songs in the movie. There were supporting players like Heidi Klum, actor Justin Theroux and his wife (who just had a baby a couple of days ago), actor Cole Sprouse and his wife Barbara, who reportedly just fought off an intruder in their Hollywood home.

Grace Gummer came to support Meryl, her mother, with husband Mark Ronson, looking very elegant. Model Coca Rocha arrived dressed as Glenn Close as Cruella DeVille from “101 Dalmatians.” The great young singer Laufey was there, for no particular reason. It’s as if the event planners walked through Soho handing out flyers to find whoever was in town.

But as I expected, the red carpet was given to social media influencers. They are already posting their rave reviews of the movie. They included Utica Queen (born Ethan David Mundt), Eleanor Barnes aka “Snitchery,” and Taylen Biggs (she’s a 12 year old media personality), not to mention “socialite” Ezra J. William (Brooke Astor is turning in her grave), “internet personality” Kennedy Walsh, and so on.

Indeed, there were so many influencers that there are an astounding 1,151 pictures on WireImage.com, totaling 20 pages — a new high for movie premieres. The problem is, half of the photos are of models, designers, and the social media people, almost none of which could be identified by — forget the general public — people eating at Balthazar.

Who was not in attendance? Journalists who were let inside to watch David Frankel’s sequel to his 2006 comedy. Guests were asked to stay mum, except to say they loved it. There will be no actual reviews until next Wednesday.

All you need to know is that Twitter account @Weter D gave “The Devil Wears Prada 2” four-and-a-half stars on Letterboxd, where subscribers self publish reviews. Another reviewer there, called Beck, wrote a succinct review: “this is just the fashion version of whiplash.” Clownhead said: “incredible how emily blunt plays a character called emily whose main characteristic is “blunt.” one of many visionary elements in this seminal Masterpiece.”

See you at the movies!

Pictured, from WireImage: Utica Queen, who deserves a costume Oscar, followed by Taylen Biggs, and then Snitchery. The new Siskel and Ebert, and Pauline Kael.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Taylen Biggs attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios )