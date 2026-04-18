Madonna Massive Comeback: Debuts New Song at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter, Hits Number 1 on iTunes with “I Feel So Free” (Video)

NOW: Madonna hit number 1 this morning on iTunes with “I Feel So Free,” the Giorgio Moroder -like dance track she dropped earlier this week.

EARLIER: Madonna made a not so surprise appearance last night at Coachella.

She shared the 20th anniversary of her own Coachella show in 2006 performing a medley of her hits like “Like a Prayer” and “Vogue” with the night’s star act, Sabrina Carpenter.

The pair then premiered their duet from Madonna’s new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor 2.”

The song is called “Bring Your Love,” and it feels like Madonna may have her first real hit in two decades. She and Sabrina are like a Before and After picture, and that’s not bad.

Madonna is doing everything right so far with this release. Stay tuned…

First video is fan made, but the recording is excellent. Maybe too good. Second video actually from the show.

