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Madonna Massive Comeback: Debuts New Song at Coachella with Sabrina Carpenter, Hits Number 1 on iTunes with “I Feel So Free” (Video)

By Roger Friedman

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NOW: Madonna hit number 1 this morning on iTunes with “I Feel So Free,” the Giorgio Moroder -like dance track she dropped earlier this week.

EARLIER: Madonna made a not so surprise appearance last night at Coachella.

She shared the 20th anniversary of her own Coachella show in 2006 performing a medley of her hits like “Like a Prayer” and “Vogue” with the night’s star act, Sabrina Carpenter.

The pair then premiered their duet from Madonna’s new album, “Confessions on a Dance Floor 2.”

The song is called “Bring Your Love,” and it feels like Madonna may have her first real hit in two decades. She and Sabrina are like a Before and After picture, and that’s not bad.

Madonna is doing everything right so far with this release. Stay tuned…

First video is fan made, but the recording is excellent. Maybe too good. Second video actually from the show.

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A post shared by Tomás Mier (@tomas_mier)

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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