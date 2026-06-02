Laurie Metcalf Ramps Up for Tony Awards by Winning at Black Tie 2026 Gotham TV Awards Where New Shows, Stars Got Their Due

Laurie Metcalf is expected to win a Tony Award Sunday for “Death of a Salesman.”

Just for practice, she won a Gotham TV Award tonight for her Netflix series, “Big Mistake.” Now, she’s ready for Sunday!

The other winners and presenters proved to be a breath of fresh air. The nominees are not the same as traditional shows, which gives the night a much relaxed feel.

Achievement awards went to Michelle Pfeiffer, Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, also the Duffer Brothers of “Stranger Things” and to the cast of the JFK Jr soap opera, “Love Story.”

Many of the nominees you’ve never heard of, as well as their shows. But that’s the point. The Emmys and other TV Awards have become drearily the same. Time for some new faces!

The crowd was full of stars including Alessandro Nivola, Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara, Richard Gadd, Hugh Dancy, Ann Dowd, Constance Zimmer, and the always charming Erika Alexander.

2026 Gotham TV Award Winners:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

DTF St. Louis

(HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Drama Series

Pluribus

(Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Geeta Gandbhir, Spike Lee, Sam Pollard, executive producers (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Comedy Series

I Love LA