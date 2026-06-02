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Laurie Metcalf Ramps Up for Tony Awards by Winning at Black Tie 2026 Gotham TV Awards Where New Shows, Stars Got Their Due

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Rhea Seehorn speaks onstage with the cast and crew of "Pluribus" at The 2026 Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

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Laurie Metcalf is expected to win a Tony Award Sunday for “Death of a Salesman.”

Just for practice, she won a Gotham TV Award tonight for her Netflix series, “Big Mistake.” Now, she’s ready for Sunday!

The other winners and presenters proved to be a breath of fresh air. The nominees are not the same as traditional shows, which gives the night a much relaxed feel.

Achievement awards went to Michelle Pfeiffer, Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, also the Duffer Brothers of “Stranger Things” and to the cast of the JFK Jr soap opera, “Love Story.”

Many of the nominees you’ve never heard of, as well as their shows. But that’s the point. The Emmys and other TV Awards have become drearily the same. Time for some new faces!

The crowd was full of stars including Alessandro Nivola, Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara, Richard Gadd, Hugh Dancy, Ann Dowd, Constance Zimmer, and the always charming Erika Alexander.

2026 Gotham TV Award Winners:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
DTF St. Louis
(HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Drama Series
Pluribus
(Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film
Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water 
Geeta Gandbhir, Spike Lee, Sam Pollard, executive producers (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series
Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series 
Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO Max)

Breakthrough Comedy Series
I Love LA

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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