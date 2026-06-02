Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMediaMusic

UPDATE: Fab Morvan, Original Member of Milli Vanilli, Says He Will Not Participate in Trump Great American State Fair: “I’m not a pawn”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump is hard up for musical acts.

You know things are bad when Milli Vanilli turns you down not once, but twice.

Initially, another group using the name of the disgraced 80s pop group said they would not play in Donald Trump and Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair on the Washington mall.

Now Fab Morvan, the living member of the original duo, tells CNN he’s out, too. Likening politics to chess, Morvan says he won’t be anyone’s pawn.

Fab won’t even lip sync. It’s the first right decision he’s made in 38 years.

So now the event is down to Vanilla Ice and FloRida and maybe C&C Music Factory. The event starts in 24 days.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com