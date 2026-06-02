UPDATE: Fab Morvan, Original Member of Milli Vanilli, Says He Will Not Participate in Trump Great American State Fair: “I’m not a pawn”

Donald Trump is hard up for musical acts.

You know things are bad when Milli Vanilli turns you down not once, but twice.

Initially, another group using the name of the disgraced 80s pop group said they would not play in Donald Trump and Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair on the Washington mall.

Now Fab Morvan, the living member of the original duo, tells CNN he’s out, too. Likening politics to chess, Morvan says he won’t be anyone’s pawn.

Fab won’t even lip sync. It’s the first right decision he’s made in 38 years.

So now the event is down to Vanilla Ice and FloRida and maybe C&C Music Factory. The event starts in 24 days.