“Michael” Movie Will Stop, They’ve Got Enough: Hit Film Bailing to Streaming Services Instead of Shooting for $1 Billion Record

Michael Jackson fans are very disappointed.

The “Michael” movie is heading to home streaming on June 9th, next Tuesday.

This is a surprise since “Michael” currently has $850 million banked worldwide at the box office.

But once it goes to streaming, attention will shift to living rooms and phones. It’s unlikely “Michael” will hit the magical $1 billion mark.

Now, if Lionsgate is lucky, the film will top out at $900 million.

It’s a strange decision, but this is the way things are now. I’m sure movie theaters will miss this film. It was a solid hit that drew people back to the candy counter.

“Michael” had a good run. It will turn up in awards season at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes because they have categories for it. I doubt we will Oscar action, and there was no new song. But $900 million should make everyone happy.

A second movie? A really bad idea, unless it’s just going to cover 1988 through about 1991. But after that the story gets pretty dicey.