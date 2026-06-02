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White House Press Reschedule Dinner Even After Trump’s Insulting Treatment of Reporters Since Then, and No Information About “Assassin”

By Roger Friedman

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The White House Correspondents Association continues to debase itself.

They’ve rescheduled last month’s interrupted dinner for July 24th.

The April 25th dinner was interrupted by a shooter who didn’t make it near Donald Trump. But it’s considered an “assassination attempt.”

The shooter’s name was Cole Tomas Allen. Since the incident, none of the White House Correspondents have mentioned it or reported on it. Allen just disappeared into the miasma.

The night after the canceled dinner, Trump was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell on “60 Minutes.” He called her a “horrible person” and was as usual insulting.

He’s continued to treat the press corps in the same way. Look at the video below. And still, the WHCA has persisted.

Will they bring back the mentalist for entertainment? Does anyone care? And July 24th — in Washington, it will be one hundred and fifty degrees Fahrenheit. Most everyone will be on vacation.

Also, with Trump pulling the strings to destroy CBS News and “60 Minutes,” a redux dinner is especially humiliating.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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