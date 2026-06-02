White House Press Reschedule Dinner Even After Trump’s Insulting Treatment of Reporters Since Then, and No Information About “Assassin”

The White House Correspondents Association continues to debase itself.

They’ve rescheduled last month’s interrupted dinner for July 24th.

The April 25th dinner was interrupted by a shooter who didn’t make it near Donald Trump. But it’s considered an “assassination attempt.”

The shooter’s name was Cole Tomas Allen. Since the incident, none of the White House Correspondents have mentioned it or reported on it. Allen just disappeared into the miasma.

The night after the canceled dinner, Trump was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell on “60 Minutes.” He called her a “horrible person” and was as usual insulting.

He’s continued to treat the press corps in the same way. Look at the video below. And still, the WHCA has persisted.

Will they bring back the mentalist for entertainment? Does anyone care? And July 24th — in Washington, it will be one hundred and fifty degrees Fahrenheit. Most everyone will be on vacation.

Also, with Trump pulling the strings to destroy CBS News and “60 Minutes,” a redux dinner is especially humiliating.