Robot Warning: All Musicians Should Worry that Fake AI Songs Have 12 Spots on iTunes, No One is Stopping the Killing of Music

I sound like Chicken Little, but the roof is caving in on all music.

Three of the top five songs on iTunes are AI productions. They are by “Eddie Dalton” and “IngaRose.”

But there are more, many more we don’t know about.

Right now in the top 100 there are several including at #32, “Black Sheep” by IndependentMusiccart, “Valhalla Calling” by Ragal Ironbull, “Blackwater Damned” by Burning Bridges AI, King Wiillonius’s “Do You Ever Get Tired,” and Jada Monroe’s

Slow Ruin.”

Sprinkled through the top 100 are also more songs each by Eddie Dalton and IngaRose.

There’s another so-called artist called Maphna, who may be AI, too. There’s a debate online.

That’s a dozen by my count and there may be more. YouTube is filled with fake videos of fake songs by fake singers.

The music business and recording artists are very naive. These “creators” are here to eat your lunch. They will destroy the business unless someone stops them. So far no one will. Warner Music actually made a deal with Suno Music for $500 million to let the AI firm use music by the company’s artists.

If you still don’t get it, Suno has a platform — some of it is free — where me, you, your neighbor can design songs, albums, artwork, and make it seem like they’re real. Suno is only interested in the end of real musicians and the rise of AI fakery.

And Suno is not alone. There are plenty of other programs.

Take heed, people. Many musicians belong to the AFM, American Federation of Musicians. But most do not. No one has stepped up to stop the infiltration of AI– not the Recording Academy, or the RIAA, or anyone who could protect musicians.

If I were a “rock star” or performer, I’d be on the warpath. A dozen chart spots are now unavailable on iTunes Singles — albums, too — and it’s getting worse.

Also check out my stories on Eddie Dalton and real AI producer Dallas Little, who’s at the root of the iTunes manipulation.