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Peabo Bryson, RIP, Places Six Singles in iTunes top 20 Including Songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” Roberta Flack Duet, “If Ever”

By Roger Friedman

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Sadly yesterday, R&B superstar Peabo Bryson passed away.

He was 75. His death was the result of a stroke over the weekend.

Today, six of his singles from the 1980s are in the iTunes top 20. They include “If Ever I’m in Your Arms Again,” and his duet with Roberta Flack, “The Closer I Get to You.”

He also had two hits from the Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast.” The title track with Celine Dion, and “It’s a Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

Peabo was much beloved, especially among his peers. What a magnificent voice! He deserves all the accolades now. Rest in peace.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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