Peabo Bryson, RIP, Places Six Singles in iTunes top 20 Including Songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” Roberta Flack Duet, “If Ever”

Sadly yesterday, R&B superstar Peabo Bryson passed away.

He was 75. His death was the result of a stroke over the weekend.

Today, six of his singles from the 1980s are in the iTunes top 20. They include “If Ever I’m in Your Arms Again,” and his duet with Roberta Flack, “The Closer I Get to You.”

He also had two hits from the Disney film, “Beauty and the Beast.” The title track with Celine Dion, and “It’s a Whole New World” with Regina Belle.

Peabo was much beloved, especially among his peers. What a magnificent voice! He deserves all the accolades now. Rest in peace.