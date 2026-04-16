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Exclusive: iTunes Gamed Again with Another AI Singer at Number 1 — IngaRose Follows Eddie Dalton As Fake Hit Performer

By Roger Friedman

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First it was “Eddie Dalton.”

The AI invented blues and soul singer has been holding steady for weeks now on iTunes top 100 with several hits.

They were all created by Dallas Little of Greenville, South Carolina. At one point Little had ELEVEN Eddie Dalton songs on the chart. He still has more than a half dozen.

Now comes IngaRose, whose song “Celebrate Me” is number 1. She’s also AI, totally fake, quite possibly also the brainchild of Dallas Little. IngaRose is a female R&B performer created from whole cloth. She doesn’t exist but she has a dozen videos of that many “songs” on YouTube. IngaRose also has 228K followers on Instagram.

On IngaRose’s Instagram page, there is a description: “Human written lyrics, Real stories. Stems & arrangement refined using Suno. Singers who want to bring these songs to life or need a writer, reach out”

Suno is an AI platform easily found online that will create any song just by entering prompts. I typed in “smokey robinson sounds like bruce springsteen” and got a bunch of authentic sounding professional songs that could easily be played on the radio without anyone knowing the difference.

The song I made up, “Backseat Hallelujah,” even came with artwork.

So I guess the question now is, Will Spotify and other streaming platforms continue to allow AI to clog up their charts with manufactured music? For now it seems like the answer is Yes. That alone should make human artists very uneasy.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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