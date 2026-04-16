Exclusive: iTunes Gamed Again with Another AI Singer at Number 1 — IngaRose Follows Eddie Dalton As Fake Hit Performer

First it was “Eddie Dalton.”

The AI invented blues and soul singer has been holding steady for weeks now on iTunes top 100 with several hits.

They were all created by Dallas Little of Greenville, South Carolina. At one point Little had ELEVEN Eddie Dalton songs on the chart. He still has more than a half dozen.

Now comes IngaRose, whose song “Celebrate Me” is number 1. She’s also AI, totally fake, quite possibly also the brainchild of Dallas Little. IngaRose is a female R&B performer created from whole cloth. She doesn’t exist but she has a dozen videos of that many “songs” on YouTube. IngaRose also has 228K followers on Instagram.

On IngaRose’s Instagram page, there is a description: “Human written lyrics, Real stories. Stems & arrangement refined using Suno. Singers who want to bring these songs to life or need a writer, reach out”

Suno is an AI platform easily found online that will create any song just by entering prompts. I typed in “smokey robinson sounds like bruce springsteen” and got a bunch of authentic sounding professional songs that could easily be played on the radio without anyone knowing the difference.

The song I made up, “Backseat Hallelujah,” even came with artwork.

So I guess the question now is, Will Spotify and other streaming platforms continue to allow AI to clog up their charts with manufactured music? For now it seems like the answer is Yes. That alone should make human artists very uneasy.

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