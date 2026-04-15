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Billy Crystal Coming to Broadway This Fall in One Man Show After Making Historic Appearance Tonight on Stephen Colbert

By Roger Friedman
MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, Billy Crystal, 1992, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

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Big night for Billy Crystal.

The beloved actor-comic-director-etc made a historic appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show from the Ed Sullivan Theater. Billy got his start there decades ago. Colbert is about to go off the air and CBS will be turning the theater into a Sephora, or bowling alley. SCROLL DOWN TO BOTTOM.

Billy also announced a one man Broadway show this fall called “860.” Tickets probably sold out ten minutes ago. Welcome back, Billy! If CBS were smart, they’d have him do the show from the Ed Sullivan. But of course, they’re not.

from the press release:

ony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this fall in a new one-man show, 860,written and performed by Mr. Crystal and directed by Olivier Award-winner Scott Ellis. The production will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement at a Shubert Theater to be announced, beginning previews this October. Ticket buyers can sign up for priority ticketing announcements and updates at BillyCrystal860.com.

860 will be produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions. Additional production and creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show,” said Billy Crystal. “860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family.  It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times.  I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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