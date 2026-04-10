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Exclusive: Natasha Lyonne Keeps a “Poker Face” at Lorne Michaels Movie Premiere, Explains What Happened on Flight Yesterday

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: (L-R) Natasha Lyonne and Seth Meyers attend the "Lorne" New York Premiere on April 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Focus Features )

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In the middle of many A listers and celebs last night, there was actress Natasha Lyonne bright eyed to Lorne Michaels’ documentary premiere.

I was a little surprised to see her since I’d just read — maybe like you — that she’d been escorted off a plane this week.

The New York Post said she was removed from overnight flight from Los Angeles to New York. The Post said Lyonne was “out of it.”

Earlier that night she’d been at the premiere of “Euphoria” in Hollywood. (She’s in 8 episodes of Season 3.)

“Are you all right?” I asked the star of “Poker Face.”

“Am I all right? Do I look all right? ICE threw me off a plane after I took a sleeping pill! It was an overnight flight. I wanted to sleep!”

ICE, as we know, is not nice.

Anyway, she made the next flight and there she was at Lincoln Center, no problem, with that red hair and smokey voice.

What happened to “Poker Face,” I asked? “It’s over,” Natasha said. Too bad it was unique.

We ran into the great Steve Buscemi and the two actors hugged. “We’re in five movies together!” Natasha said, which Steve confirmed. Her next big release is “Roomates,” produced by Adam Sandler for Netflix.

As for the NY Post, seems like they’re a little “Out of it.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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