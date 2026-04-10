Exclusive: Natasha Lyonne Keeps a “Poker Face” at Lorne Michaels Movie Premiere, Explains What Happened on Flight Yesterday

In the middle of many A listers and celebs last night, there was actress Natasha Lyonne bright eyed to Lorne Michaels’ documentary premiere.

I was a little surprised to see her since I’d just read — maybe like you — that she’d been escorted off a plane this week.

The New York Post said she was removed from overnight flight from Los Angeles to New York. The Post said Lyonne was “out of it.”

Earlier that night she’d been at the premiere of “Euphoria” in Hollywood. (She’s in 8 episodes of Season 3.)

“Are you all right?” I asked the star of “Poker Face.”

“Am I all right? Do I look all right? ICE threw me off a plane after I took a sleeping pill! It was an overnight flight. I wanted to sleep!”

ICE, as we know, is not nice.

Anyway, she made the next flight and there she was at Lincoln Center, no problem, with that red hair and smokey voice.

What happened to “Poker Face,” I asked? “It’s over,” Natasha said. Too bad it was unique.

We ran into the great Steve Buscemi and the two actors hugged. “We’re in five movies together!” Natasha said, which Steve confirmed. Her next big release is “Roomates,” produced by Adam Sandler for Netflix.

As for the NY Post, seems like they’re a little “Out of it.”