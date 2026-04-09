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Weird: Tony Awards Get Grammy’d — Choose Pop Star Pink as Host This Year, She’s Never Been on Broadway Or Acted in a Play

By Roger Friedman

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Why not, I guess?

Singer PINK has been chosen to host the Tony Awards this year.

She’s never been on Broadway or acted in a production. She’s a pop star. (And also a trapeze artist.)

But Pink — real name Alecia Beth Moore — is here in New York and may wind up hosting a talk show soon. She’s in a pivot mode.

Frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t go for Drew Barrymore.

“When I was asked to host the Tonys,” Pink said in a statement, “I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right. But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

Bizarre as this all sounds, there’s been a feeling at CBS for some time that Jack Sussman, former head of specials and now a producer of the Tonys, has wanted to turn these shows into the Grammy Awards. Now that CBS has lost the Grammys to ABC, Sussman seems to think putting a pop star into any special will get good ratings.

Strange.

The Tony Awards take place June 7th.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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