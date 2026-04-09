Weird: Tony Awards Get Grammy’d — Choose Pop Star Pink as Host This Year, She’s Never Been on Broadway Or Acted in a Play

Why not, I guess?

Singer PINK has been chosen to host the Tony Awards this year.

She’s never been on Broadway or acted in a production. She’s a pop star. (And also a trapeze artist.)

But Pink — real name Alecia Beth Moore — is here in New York and may wind up hosting a talk show soon. She’s in a pivot mode.

Frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t go for Drew Barrymore.

“When I was asked to host the Tonys,” Pink said in a statement, “I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right. But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

Bizarre as this all sounds, there’s been a feeling at CBS for some time that Jack Sussman, former head of specials and now a producer of the Tonys, has wanted to turn these shows into the Grammy Awards. Now that CBS has lost the Grammys to ABC, Sussman seems to think putting a pop star into any special will get good ratings.

Strange.

The Tony Awards take place June 7th.