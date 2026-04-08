Broadway B.O. Up $5 Mil from Last Week But Lags Behind Last Year, “Lion King” Sharp Rise, “Harry Potter,” “Hamilton” Still Rocking

Broadway had a great week last week.

Box office receipts were up about $5 million from last week.

But they were also a notch behind last year on this date even though there were more shows.

For some reason, “The Lion King” zoomed up about $800,000 to $2.8 million. Easter and spring break probably had a lot to do with it.

The two shows really leading the pack are “Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” There was surprise yesterday that Tom Felton extended his run in the latter for another six months. But the actor from the Potter movies has made the play go crazy. I hope he’s getting a taste of that action.

Down by $200,000 was “Dog Day Afternoon,” which sustained brutal reviews last week. I fear this is the beginning of a big decline.

Where we should see a huge uptick this week: “Becky Shaw.” Rave reviews from every reviewer. Hilariously funny and extremely accessible to all audiences.

Tomorrow night, Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf open in “Death of a Salesman.” Many questions here including Nathan Lane in a dramatic, non singing role. Scott Rudin trying to make a comeback as a producer. The public’s interest in seeing a new production of this pla after so many in recent years. Last week’s box office was $928,000 in the cavernous, sight lined impaired Winter Garden.