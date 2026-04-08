Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Donate
Theater

Broadway B.O. Up $5 Mil from Last Week But Lags Behind Last Year, “Lion King” Sharp Rise, “Harry Potter,” “Hamilton” Still Rocking

By Roger Friedman

Share

Broadway had a great week last week.

Box office receipts were up about $5 million from last week.

But they were also a notch behind last year on this date even though there were more shows.

For some reason, “The Lion King” zoomed up about $800,000 to $2.8 million. Easter and spring break probably had a lot to do with it.

The two shows really leading the pack are “Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” There was surprise yesterday that Tom Felton extended his run in the latter for another six months. But the actor from the Potter movies has made the play go crazy. I hope he’s getting a taste of that action.

Down by $200,000 was “Dog Day Afternoon,” which sustained brutal reviews last week. I fear this is the beginning of a big decline.

Where we should see a huge uptick this week: “Becky Shaw.” Rave reviews from every reviewer. Hilariously funny and extremely accessible to all audiences.

Tomorrow night, Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf open in “Death of a Salesman.” Many questions here including Nathan Lane in a dramatic, non singing role. Scott Rudin trying to make a comeback as a producer. The public’s interest in seeing a new production of this pla after so many in recent years. Last week’s box office was $928,000 in the cavernous, sight lined impaired Winter Garden.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com