Movie Stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney All Came Back for a Last Season of “Euphoria” — Critics Hate It

On paper, this seems incredible.

Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” was such a hit with its two seasons that many of the actors became stars.

The main ones were Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. They’ve each developed major movie careers since “Euphoria” first aired.

Rounding all of them up for an affordable third and last season seemed impossible. But it happened. They’re all back for an adult version of the series, which previously was about teens getting into sex and drugs.

Alas, the reviews are in for “Euphoria” Season 3. They are terrible. On Rotten Tomatoes, the score is just 48%. Not good.

It won’t matter. The star power is enough to draw huge audiences, don’t worry. Expect “Euphoria” numbers to go through the roof when it debuts Sunday night. The fans won’t care if it doesn’t make sense.