Thursday, April 9, 2026
Donate
Television

Movie Stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney All Came Back for a Last Season of “Euphoria” — Critics Hate It

By Roger Friedman

Share

On paper, this seems incredible.

Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” was such a hit with its two seasons that many of the actors became stars.

The main ones were Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. They’ve each developed major movie careers since “Euphoria” first aired.

Rounding all of them up for an affordable third and last season seemed impossible. But it happened. They’re all back for an adult version of the series, which previously was about teens getting into sex and drugs.

Alas, the reviews are in for “Euphoria” Season 3. They are terrible. On Rotten Tomatoes, the score is just 48%. Not good.

It won’t matter. The star power is enough to draw huge audiences, don’t worry. Expect “Euphoria” numbers to go through the roof when it debuts Sunday night. The fans won’t care if it doesn’t make sense.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com