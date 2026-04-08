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Paul McCartney Set as Musical Guest at “Saturday Night Live” in Advance of His “Boys of Dungeon Lane” Album

By Roger Friedman

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Here’s a huge score for Lorne Michaels (no surprise).

He’s signed Paul McCartney for the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” for May 16th.

Sir Paul has previously appeared on the show in 1980, 1993, 2010, and 2012. This is his first appearance in 14 years.

The reason? He’s promoting his new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” coming on May 29th.

We can only hope that Lorne will let Paul play three songs — two from the new album and at least one classic, maybe “Hey Jude” to end the show. Imagine those ratings!

It won’t hurt that Will Ferrell is the host that night. That’s A plus show!

PS Last week’s show, with Jack Black and Jack White, scored 4.5 million viewers, middle of the pack.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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