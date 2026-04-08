Paul McCartney Set as Musical Guest at “Saturday Night Live” in Advance of His “Boys of Dungeon Lane” Album

Here’s a huge score for Lorne Michaels (no surprise).

He’s signed Paul McCartney for the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” for May 16th.

Sir Paul has previously appeared on the show in 1980, 1993, 2010, and 2012. This is his first appearance in 14 years.

The reason? He’s promoting his new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” coming on May 29th.

We can only hope that Lorne will let Paul play three songs — two from the new album and at least one classic, maybe “Hey Jude” to end the show. Imagine those ratings!

It won’t hurt that Will Ferrell is the host that night. That’s A plus show!

PS Last week’s show, with Jack Black and Jack White, scored 4.5 million viewers, middle of the pack.