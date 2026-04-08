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Michael Jackson Movie Drops Final Trailer, Stirs Up Fans with Talks of a Sequel That Won’t Happen, Tales of Dropped Scenes

By Roger Friedman

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The Michael Jackson movie, “Michael,” dropped its final trailer today.

The movie opens April 24th. The press sees it on April 20th. But there are rumors.

The biggest one is of a sequel. This is unlikely, however, because it would be a much different movie than this one.

“Michael” is a celebration of Jackson’s amazing rise in popularity in the 1980s. I told you when I saw the tracklist for the soundtrack– the movie ends with the “Bad” album and tour. That’s it.

The reason is that what happens next is very dark. A sequel would have to address two decades of accusations of child molestation.

Already the filmmakers had to re-film and erase any reference to the Jordie Chandler scandal. In Michael’s settlement with the Chandlers, it was agreed this would never be portrayed in a movie.

After the Chandler situation subsided, Michael went through a mysterious period that included his 30th anniversary concerts at Madison Square Garden. That was followed by his 2003 arrest, 2005 trial, and subsequent death.

There’s no upside to any of that. That movie would be a dark drama which ends in tragedy. And there’s also plenty of facts from those years that would open more wounds than heal them.

Still, “Michael” looks like great fun. Cross fingers.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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