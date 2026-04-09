Cannes Not: Annual French Festival Very Light on American Films, Stars as Studios Shy Away from Croisette Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival has announced its slate for next month.

American films are few and far between, and not very promising or from major filmmakers.

You know things are bad when the Festival is excited by movies directed by John Travolta, or Andy Garcia (great actor but really?).

Actually, Garcia’s movie — if they all come — will have the best red carpet with the director, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray, and Brendan Fraser.

Otherwise, it would be hard to justify the expense of five-to-ten thousand dollars for this trip. I don’t know how the trades will do it.

American films include Ira Sachs’ “The Man I Love” in Competition; Jane Schoenbrun’s “Teenage Sex and Death At Camp Miasma” and Jordan Firstman’s “Club Kid” in Un Certain Regard; Andy Garcia’s “Diamond” Out of Competition; John Travolta’s “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” in Cannes Premiere, and Special Screenings for Steven Soderbergh’s “John Lennon: The Last Interview” and Ron Howard’s “Avedon.”

Competition

“Minotaur,” Andrey Zvyagintsev

“The Beloved,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen

“The Man I Love,” Ira Sachs

“Fatherland,” Paweł Pawlikowski

“Moulin,” László Nemes

“Histoires de la Nuit,” Léa Mysius

“Fjord,” Cristian Mungiu

“Notre Salut,” Emmanuel Marre

“Gentle Monster,” Marie Kreutzer

“Nagi Notes,” Koji Fukada

“Hope,” Na Hong-Jin

“Sheep in the Box,” Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Garance,” Jeanne Herry

“The Unknown,” Arthur Harari

“All of a Sudden,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“The Dreamed Adventure,” Valeska Grisebach

“Coward,” Lukas Dhont

“La Bola Negra” (“The Black Ball”), Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

“A Woman’s Life,” Charline Bourgeois-Taquet

“Parallel Tales,” Asghar Farhadi

“Bitter Christmas,” Pedro Almodóvar

Un Certain Regard

“La Más Dulce,” Laïla Marrakchi

“Club Kid,” Jordan Firstman

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” Jane Schoenbrun

“Everytime,” Sandra Wollner

“I’ll Be Gone in June,” Katharina Rivilis

“Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep,” Rakan Mayasi

“The Meltdown,” Manuela Martelli

“Elephants in the Fog,” Abinash Bikram Shah

“Iron Boy,” Louis Clichy

“Ben’imana,” Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo

“Congo Boy,” Rafiki Fariala

“Ula,” Viesturs Kairišs

“Forever Your Eternal Animal,” Valentina Maurel

“Words of Love,” Rudi Rosenberg

“All the Lovers in the Night,” Sode Yukiko

Out of Competition

“Her Private Hell,” Nicolas Winding Refn

“Diamond,” Andy Garcia

“Objet du Deli,” Agnes Jaoui

“De Gaulle: L’Age de Fer,” Antonin Baudry

“L’abandon,” Vincent Garenq

“Karma,” Guillame Canet

Cannes Premiere

“Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach,” John Travolta

“The Third Night,” Daniel Auteil

“The Match,” Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco

“Visitation,” Volker Schlondorff

Special Screenings

“John Lennon: The Last Interview,” Steven Soderbergh

“Avedon,” Ron Howard

“Les Survivants du Che,” Christophe Réveille

“Les Matins Merveilleux,” Avril Besson

“Cantona,” David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas

“Rehearsals for a Revolution,” Pegah Ahangarani

“L’affaire Marie-Claire,” Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller

Midnight Screenings

“Roma Elastica,” Betrand Mandico

“Full Phil,” Quentin Dupieux

“Colony,” Yeon Sang-ho

“Jim Queen,” Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen

“Sanguine,” Marion Le Coroller

Opening Film

“The Electric Kiss,” Pierre Salvadori (previously announced)