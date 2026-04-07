UPDATED The Rolling Stones Will Drop New Rock Single on April 11th, Announce Coming Album, “Foreign Tongues, No Tour Yet

UPDATED EXCLUSIVE Reports are everywhere but I’ve confirmed:

On April 11th, the Stones will drop a new single, but not the song called “Mr. Charm.” The lead track is a rock and roll song, from a new album, not their last one, called “Foreign Tongues.” Andrew Watt is the producer.

“Mr. Charm” is said to be more of a ballad, and will be an album track.

Since a tongue is the Stones logo, the name of the album would be fitting.

I can’t imagine this is last album. Like their contemporaries — McCartney, Ringo, even Elton (a little younger) — they will keep writing and recording right up the moment they can’t do it anymore.

Why shouldn’t they? Especially since their last album, “Hackney Diamonds,” was a huge success.

What about touring? That will NOT be part of the announcement. I’m told a tour is possible, but there is no plan right now.