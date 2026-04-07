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UPDATED The Rolling Stones Will Drop New Rock Single on April 11th, Announce Coming Album, “Foreign Tongues, No Tour Yet

By Roger Friedman

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UPDATED EXCLUSIVE Reports are everywhere but I’ve confirmed:

On April 11th, the Stones will drop a new single, but not the song called “Mr. Charm.” The lead track is a rock and roll song, from a new album, not their last one, called “Foreign Tongues.” Andrew Watt is the producer.

“Mr. Charm” is said to be more of a ballad, and will be an album track.

Since a tongue is the Stones logo, the name of the album would be fitting.

I can’t imagine this is last album. Like their contemporaries — McCartney, Ringo, even Elton (a little younger) — they will keep writing and recording right up the moment they can’t do it anymore.

Why shouldn’t they? Especially since their last album, “Hackney Diamonds,” was a huge success.

What about touring? That will NOT be part of the announcement. I’m told a tour is possible, but there is no plan right now.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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