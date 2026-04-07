Review: Hoary “Hacks” Should Have Ended with 3rd Season, Finale’s Best Moment is a Hit Song by Diane Warren

“Hacks” was an inspired idea when it started:

Jean Smart of “Designing Women” fame finally gets her due in a comedy about a Joan Rivers-like comedian over 60 trying to keep her career alive.

The main character, Deborah Vance, is a star in Las Vegas, and loaded. She has a QVC deal, she’s a guest on TV, she plays sold out shows on the Strip.

Needing to freshen up her act she hires an annoying young sitcom writer named Ava (Hannah Einbeinder) who’s kinda gay or fluid and fights with Deborah about everything.

For two seasons, this really worked, seemed fresh and new. It could have ended there. But of course, there had to have a third season, which sputtered toward the end.

Stop, we cried! Season 4 was torture as the two women fought like it a season of “Dynasty.” The premise was that Deborah gets a late night talk show, doesn’t offer head writer to Ava, who then blackmails her to get the job. Then they are at loggerheads for the season. It was not funny, and basically unwatchable.

Now we get to the final season, which starts Thursday on HBO. There’s nothing left to say, but that’s not going to stop anyone. Einbeinder is like chalk on a blackboard. The annoying supporting players are charmless, especially Megan Stalter — a sort of cut rate Beanie Feldstein — as an assistant agent who seems to be in some other show.

Whatever bite the first two season had is gone. Season 5 is just a recap of the first four as storylines are tied up. For some reason, “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner turns up to help Deborah write a memoir. He’s a pleasant diversionary player although the book never happens.

There’s good news, bad news. At the end of the second episode, over the credits, there’s a new Diane Warren song sung by Izzy Escobar. (For some reason Deborah needs a song and shouts, “Call Diane Warren!”) The song, called “Hate to Be The One Losing Me,” should go viral on TikTok. You could see people making their own videos for it. Also, it’s a radio pleaser. (See below)

The bad news is that the final episode is one of the worst series enders I’ve ever seen. Self indulgent doesn’t begin to describe it. The episode is also 15 minutes longer than all the others, and you can see the fat that should have been cut. Hoary, schmaltzy, and a little offensive. I wish I could get that time back.

I know we’ll see Jean Smart do more great things now that this albatross is off her neck. Armed with Emmy Awards she can do anything. But it’s way past time to put “Hacks” out to pasture. Enough!

Izzy Escobar: