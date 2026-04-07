Kanye’s “Bully” Album Dropping 50% in Sales Second Week to 70K, Mostly from Streaming as Music Fans Wake Up

Poor Kanye West.

The UK has blocked him from performing there. His Wireless Festival has been canceled.

Bad press is finally catching up to him. Social media is full of posts recalling his heyday — just last year — supporting Hitler and Nazis, carrying on with antisemitic posts.

Now his “Bully” album is starting to fade. The collection sold around 150,000 copies in first week.

Second week sales are predicted at around 70,000 or down 50%.

While first week sales were more CDs and downloads, second week has seen streaming taking over. Only 10% of this week’s sales are from downloads or physical media.

Even on streaming, Kanye’s not doing so well. The highest any track from the album stands at on the Spotify top 50 is 25.

“Bully” will finish this week at number 3 or 4. At this rate, Kanye won’t even get a gold record.

Keep in mind, the next trouble you hear about will be Gamma Records, which paid for “Bully” with investment money from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, and Apple.

Sorry, Kanye fans. And don’t forget, your hero says Slavery is a choice.