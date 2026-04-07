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Kanye’s “Bully” Album Dropping 50% in Sales Second Week to 70K, Mostly from Streaming as Music Fans Wake Up

By Roger Friedman

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Poor Kanye West.

The UK has blocked him from performing there. His Wireless Festival has been canceled.

Bad press is finally catching up to him. Social media is full of posts recalling his heyday — just last year — supporting Hitler and Nazis, carrying on with antisemitic posts.

Now his “Bully” album is starting to fade. The collection sold around 150,000 copies in first week.

Second week sales are predicted at around 70,000 or down 50%.

While first week sales were more CDs and downloads, second week has seen streaming taking over. Only 10% of this week’s sales are from downloads or physical media.

Even on streaming, Kanye’s not doing so well. The highest any track from the album stands at on the Spotify top 50 is 25.

“Bully” will finish this week at number 3 or 4. At this rate, Kanye won’t even get a gold record.

Keep in mind, the next trouble you hear about will be Gamma Records, which paid for “Bully” with investment money from Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, and Apple.

Sorry, Kanye fans. And don’t forget, your hero says Slavery is a choice.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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