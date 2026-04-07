Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMusic

Kanye Lands A Shocking 16 Tracks on the Billboard Top 100: His Record LAbel Is Owned by Same Company as Music Magazine

By Roger Friedman

Share

There are a shocking 16 titles from Kanye West’s new “Bully” album on the new Billboard Top 100.

How is that even possible?

In the rest of the music industry, “Bully” tracks are barely making a dent.

For example: On iTunes, there are two Kanye titles.

On the Apple Streaming Music chart: just 5, all in the lower half of the chart.

There also only five “BUlly” tracks on the daily US Spotify top 100.

And yet, there are SIXTEEN on the Billboard Top 100.

Of course Billboard is co–owned by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries.

It’s probably just a coincidence that Eldridge is the primary investor in Gamma Records, the label for Kanye West’s “Bully.”

Valued two months ago at $420 million, Gamma Records’ continued existence is dependent on “Bully” being a hit. Gamma president Larry Jackson already gambled on Mariah Carey’s new album, “Here For it All,” and lost big time. It sold only 70,000 copies.

He did the same with Sexxy Red, featuring Bruno Mars. That single, “Fat Juicy & Wet,” was a bust, opening in 2025 with just 5,200 copies sold.

Usher’s album, “Coming Home,” sold only 70,000 copies since its 2024 release.

So the success of “Bully” is essential. That total, through its second release week, is about 210,000.

Sixteen tracks on the Billboard Hot 100?

You’re asking, Can the Billboard Top 100 be manipulated? The answer: it’s actually in their DNA. My late friend Seymour Stein, long before he created the wildly successful Sire Records, worked at the Billboard chart. He used to regale me with stories how songs got placement and “bullets,” why records went up and down the chart.

And of course, if you own the magazine, it would be so much easier.

Hey — if you owned the creative company and the trade magazine for that company’s industry, wouldn’t you do the same thing? It’s called making lemonade out of lemons, especially if you own the lemon trees.

s

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com