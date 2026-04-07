Broadway Booms with A List Opening of Hit Comedy “Becky Shaw” Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Patrick Ball, Linda Emond

Usually no one on Broadway can agree on anything.

But the Broadway debut of “Becky Shaw” last night has brought everyone together. There are no negative or even mixed reviews.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo’s multi-layered comedy is a hit, and probably on the way to a lot of Tony nominations.

The star packed audience at the Helen Hayes Theater last night thought so, too. They included Kelly Bishop — who starred in the original 2009 off Broadway production, plus Danny Burstein, Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham, Jesse Eisenberg, Peter Dinklage, Cherry Jones, Tom Sadoski, Merritt Weaver, and many more friends of the amazing Second Stage Theater Company.

A lot of the actors who came to opening night were there from the cast of “The Pitt” to support the Broadway debut of Patrick Ball, who’s part of this gifted and hilarious ensemble. The other cast members are Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond, Lauren Patten, and Madeline Brewer, each of whom outdoes the others at any time during Giofreddo’s sneakily deceptive story about dating and families.

You may know Ehrenreich’s name from Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply” or Ron Howard’s Han Solo movie. He was most recently in the hit movie, “Weapons,” and “Oppenheimer,” among others. But he’s never had a breakout role like this one.

As Max, the character around whom “Becky Shaw” revolves, Ehrenreich has found his true calling as a charming but empty finance guy who was once sold by his white collar criminal father to the wealthy Slater family. He’s now their financial adviser since their patriarch has died.

Max is connected on many levels to both Susan Slater, the mother played by show stopper Linda Emond, and the daughter, Susannah (Lauren Patten). Soon into the play Susannah marries sweet but dim Andrew (Patrick Ball), who introduces them all to the titular Becky Shaw (the outstanding Madeline Brewer).

All you need to know is that Becky Shaw, who comes in late, is described by Andrew as “fragile.” She turns out to be anything but fragile. Gionfreddo peels back Becky’s layers as her presence unravels this group in very shocking ways.

What a thrill to have a great new play, so well executed by top notch players. Kudos to director Trip Cullman.

One more thing: Last year the Hayes Theater hosted the award winning play, “Purpose.” Before that, it was “Appropriate.” There must be something in the air, or Helen Hayes is sending blessings from above. “Becky Shaw” is supposed to end in mid June, but I have a feeling it may stick around longer. I hope so! I want to see it again!

PS The Tony category of Best Actor in a Drama is going to be amazing with Ehrenreich, John Lithgow, Adrien Brody, Daniel Radcliffe, and Nathan Lane.