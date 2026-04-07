Anna Wintour Puts HERSELF on the Cover of Vogue with Meryl Streep for “Devil Wears Prada 2” Promotion: Genius or Backfire?

The last time Anna Wintour pushed herself into a movie, it was a failure.

Remember “Ocean’s 8,” the all female version of that series? It went down like the Titanic with Wintour as the captain.

Now the empress of Conde Nast has put HERSELF on the cover of Vogue with Meryl Streep, whose caricature of Wintour in “The Devil Wears Prada” was so delicious. The original novel was a roman a clef, satirizing Wintour’s domineering ways at Vogue.

Now, it seems, the joke’s on us. Wintour may be a genius — or this will backfire. The movie people have gotten in bed with their subject to the extent that now Wintour and the cast are buddy buddy. There’s no hostility — quite the contrary, and Wintour’s hubris is being gambled for box office.

The movie opens right before Wintour’s Met Ball, and you can bet the cast will be on the red carpet. This is a promotional dream. That is, until the movie is seen.