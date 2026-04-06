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Kanye Still on the Bill But Wireless Festival Removes Names of ALL Sponsors as All Defect Rather than Endorse Rapper

By Roger Friedman

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This summer’s Pepsi Wireless Festival in London is no more.

Now it’s just the Wireless Festival as Pepsi’s name has been removed.

All other sponsors’ names have been pulled as well.

But the Wireless Festival is still advertising Kanye West for three nights in July.

They may be waiting for the UK government to ban Kanye from entering the country. That way he won’t be able to sue them for being dropped from the shows.

It’s a cowardly way out but they have few choices after they made the egregious decision to feature him in the first place.

Tickets are supposed to go on sale on the 8th, Wednesday. Let’s see if that happens at all.

Stay tuned…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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