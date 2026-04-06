Kanye Still on the Bill But Wireless Festival Removes Names of ALL Sponsors as All Defect Rather than Endorse Rapper

This summer’s Pepsi Wireless Festival in London is no more.

Now it’s just the Wireless Festival as Pepsi’s name has been removed.

All other sponsors’ names have been pulled as well.

But the Wireless Festival is still advertising Kanye West for three nights in July.

They may be waiting for the UK government to ban Kanye from entering the country. That way he won’t be able to sue them for being dropped from the shows.

It’s a cowardly way out but they have few choices after they made the egregious decision to feature him in the first place.

Tickets are supposed to go on sale on the 8th, Wednesday. Let’s see if that happens at all.

Stay tuned…