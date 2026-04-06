Are the Rolling Stones Touring After All? Has Keith Richards Been Cloned? New Image on Website Suggests April 11th Announcement

We knew the Rolling Stones were making a big announcement on April 11th.

We thought it was a new album. It may still be, anyway.

But the Stones website now indicates a tour could be coming. There’s a new image on the site that’s emblazoned with the words “The Tour” over an airplane. There’s an update Stones tongue logo. And a note saying to check back for tour dates.

Yes, we thought Keith Richards was done with touring. But maybe he’s feeling better. Or maybe the Stones will just do residencies in a couple of cities.

We can only hope!