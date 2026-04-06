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Are the Rolling Stones Touring After All? Has Keith Richards Been Cloned? New Image on Website Suggests April 11th Announcement

By Roger Friedman

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We knew the Rolling Stones were making a big announcement on April 11th.

We thought it was a new album. It may still be, anyway.

But the Stones website now indicates a tour could be coming. There’s a new image on the site that’s emblazoned with the words “The Tour” over an airplane. There’s an update Stones tongue logo. And a note saying to check back for tour dates.

Yes, we thought Keith Richards was done with touring. But maybe he’s feeling better. Or maybe the Stones will just do residencies in a couple of cities.

We can only hope!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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