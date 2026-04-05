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Trump’s Easter Message to Iran: Threatens to Kill Everyone, Drops F Bomb in Social Media Post, Calls Country “Crazy Bastards”

By Roger Friedman

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LBJ cursed a lot in private. For better or worse.

But not in public. Discourse between the president of the United States and its citizens has always been conducted on the highest level of respect and propriety.

That’s what Made America Great.

Not Donald Trump. He’s cursing at Iran on social media, dropping the F word, and calling them “crazy bastards.” He’s threatening to blow up the country and kill everyone.

Babyhuey Huey GIFfrom Babyhuey GIFs

Republicans just tolerate all of this as if it’s normal. Trump is like a big shrieking baby. Waa Waa Waa. He’s an embarrassment on the world stage. He’s deeply offensive on every level.

25th Amendment is just the beginning. He needs to be impeached and removed from office.

Trump has no Easter message. He’s AWOL, people think he’s in the hospital. (We should be so lucky!) He actually wrote today:
” Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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