Screwy Right Wing Newsmax Hires “Days of Our Lives” Actor to Anchor Weekend News As One More Faux Journalist

Newsmax isn’t known for its journalism, certainly.

It’s a channel for people who think Fox News isn’t crazy enough with fictional right wing reporting.

Their latest hire is a soap opera actor, which seems appropriate.

Kyle Lowder comes from the NBC soap, “Days of our Lives,” where he’s played a couple of different roles over the years.

Lowder will anchor Newsmax’s weekend “Wake Up America,” which has about two viewers. His previous experience is anchoring the news in Reno, Nevada. Otherwise, don’t worry. He’s not a journalist.

The soap actor will be joining such stars as completely off the wall Trump supporter Greg Kelly, former Foxer Greta van Susteren, and Robs Finnerty and Schmidt.

Lowder should fit in pretty well. His ex-wife and former co-star, Ariane Zucker, was the actress Donald Trump was talking about with Billy Bush during infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” incident from “Access Hollywood.” Zucker was not offended, and later indicated that she supported Trump.

So, see? We’ve been complaining about Tony Dokoupil.

On Instagram, by the way, Lowder tells his fans he can’t reveal his new job. He’s forgotten that he’s listed it on LinkedIn already. The news is in good hands.

His first story at Newsmax will be reporting on the start of tariffs.

And these are the days of our lives.