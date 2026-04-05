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Justin Bieber Plays Another Pre-Coachella Show All “Swag” and Hot Hits Thanks to Catalog Sale (Maybe He’s Rehearsing Them at Home)

By Roger Friedman

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It was another club date in West Hollywood last night for Justin Bieber.

A few days before his Coachella show, Bieber put on a private show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

A week ago, he did the same thing up on Sunset Blvd. at the Roxy.

Like last week’s show, this one was composed entirely of songs from his “Swag” album. There were no hits like “Sorry” or “Peaches” or any of the tracks that made him famous.

Bieber is eschewing those titles that are now part of the catalog he sold in 2022 for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs. It’s unclear if this is a statement about his career, or one about the sale.

Either way, fans who schlep out to Coachella probably shouldn’t expect to hear Bieber’s old hits unless, of course, he’s been rehearsing them at home.

Fans at the tiny Troubadour didn’t seem to care, at least from the videos Bieber’s posted to Instagram — which are interspersed with pictures of slippers.

Will he announce an actual tour next? Or just one off shows like these? Will he sing the songs people want to hear?

It’s a cliffhanger!

All this Justin Bieber and Kanye West action in Los Angeles makes me think — how can take this much culture? So glad these people don’t come to New York. We only have Lady Gaga at MSG and Sting at the Metropolitan Opera. How will we survive?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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