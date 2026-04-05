Box Office: “Super Mario” Blasts Off to Another Galaxy with $190 Mil in Five Days, The Curtain May Be Falling On “The Drama” After Word Gets Out

SPOILERS AHEAD, BE WARNED******

The weekend box office was about three movies: “The Super Mario Galaxy,” “Project Hail Mary,” and “The Drama.”

Good news first: “Super Mario” hit $190 million in its first weekend, which was really five days beginning last Wednesday. It’s a stunning amount of money for a movie about a video game. Hats off to Nintendo, still around after all these years!

“Project Hail Mary” hit $217 million and still has plenty of life left in it. This weekend was down only 43% from last weekend, amazing! “Mary” has legs! A sequel next? Somehow, I suppose. And you know there will be a prequel. We’re not done with Rocky and Grace so fast.

Now– “The Drama.” $14.3 million weekend. Declines each day as audiences discovered the film is not a comedy. It does begin that way. But then Zendaya’s character reveals to her fiancee– played by Robert Pattinson — that once considered shooting up her high school.

Whoops! This is a daring idea, but executed improperly. You can tell from social media that kids who love the actors don’t know how to react. Word is spreading, too. Both the critics and audience meters at Rotten Tomatoes are going down. Maybe once the theatrical run is over and the idea settles in, “The Drama” will take on new significance. But it’s not going to happen over popcorn.