Trump Attacks ABC News’s Jonathan Karl Seven Months After Last Book Was Published, And Spells “Bear” Wrong on Social Media

You’d think such a stable genius as Donald Trump would know how to spell.

He doesn’t.

In his attack on ABC’s Jonathan Karl — who’s written a new book about Trump — the orange blimp mistakes the word “bear” for “bare.”

People who known English can’t bear it.

Trump has been ranting all day and night on his Truth Social. But he has yet to mention the American catastrophes in Iran: two fighter jets down and a crew member still missing at 12:34 am.

Instead he’s only concerned no one buys Karl’s new book since the respected ABC News reporter writes — according to Trump — stories and “reporting” bare no relationship to the truth.

This is what happens when your father buys your education and you pay no attention to it. Have we ever seen Trump’s grades from the Wharton School?

Trump also doesn’t seem to realize Karl’s book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America,” was published in October 2025. Did he just hear about it? As avid reader of the New York Times Book Review — this is a joke, of course — I thought he’d up on every new release about his administration!