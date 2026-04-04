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Trump Attacks ABC News’s Jonathan Karl Seven Months After Last Book Was Published, And Spells “Bear” Wrong on Social Media

By Roger Friedman

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You’d think such a stable genius as Donald Trump would know how to spell.

He doesn’t.

In his attack on ABC’s Jonathan Karl — who’s written a new book about Trump — the orange blimp mistakes the word “bear” for “bare.”

People who known English can’t bear it.

Trump has been ranting all day and night on his Truth Social. But he has yet to mention the American catastrophes in Iran: two fighter jets down and a crew member still missing at 12:34 am.

Instead he’s only concerned no one buys Karl’s new book since the respected ABC News reporter writes — according to Trump — stories and “reporting” bare no relationship to the truth.

This is what happens when your father buys your education and you pay no attention to it. Have we ever seen Trump’s grades from the Wharton School?

Trump also doesn’t seem to realize Karl’s book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America,” was published in October 2025. Did he just hear about it? As avid reader of the New York Times Book Review — this is a joke, of course — I thought he’d up on every new release about his administration!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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