Kanye West’s Second LA Show Drew Lauryn Hill As A Special (And Not Very Bright) Guest: Watch Skinheads Dancing in SoFi Stadium

America.

What a place.

The dream is to say and do incredibly offensive, unforgivable things, then be welcome back by skinheads.

Last night’s Kanye West show at SoFi Stadium — as evidenced below — was what we’re up against. These kids have no problem with Kanye’s embrace of Hitler and his detailed hatred of Jews. They were probably waiting for him to perform “Heil Hitler.”

After all, Kanye took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal saying he’d been konked on the head in 2002, which is what made him so repulsive. The kids in the video below must be WSJ readers.

Also, Lauryn Hill — a nutjob on her own — turned up to sing with Kanye on songs from his new album. He’d wanted to include samples from her one famous album, but I guess the lawyers wouldn’t allow it. She came anyway, because, of course, she’s a WSJ subscriber.

Thanks to Apple for all this. They fund Gamma, the record label that picked up West despite his antisemitism and racism and misogyny. They were obviously very clever.

Thanks also to Pepsi, for sponsoring three days of this in July in London. Always remember, things go better with Coke.