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Kanye West’s Second LA Show Drew Lauryn Hill As A Special (And Not Very Bright) Guest: Watch Skinheads Dancing in SoFi Stadium

By Roger Friedman

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America.

What a place.

The dream is to say and do incredibly offensive, unforgivable things, then be welcome back by skinheads.

Last night’s Kanye West show at SoFi Stadium — as evidenced below — was what we’re up against. These kids have no problem with Kanye’s embrace of Hitler and his detailed hatred of Jews. They were probably waiting for him to perform “Heil Hitler.”

After all, Kanye took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal saying he’d been konked on the head in 2002, which is what made him so repulsive. The kids in the video below must be WSJ readers.

Also, Lauryn Hill — a nutjob on her own — turned up to sing with Kanye on songs from his new album. He’d wanted to include samples from her one famous album, but I guess the lawyers wouldn’t allow it. She came anyway, because, of course, she’s a WSJ subscriber.

Thanks to Apple for all this. They fund Gamma, the record label that picked up West despite his antisemitism and racism and misogyny. They were obviously very clever.

Thanks also to Pepsi, for sponsoring three days of this in July in London. Always remember, things go better with Coke.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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