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Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Hits $200 Mil Today, “The Drama” Looks at $15 Mil Weekend, “Mario” Rules the Galaxy

By Roger Friedman

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The big box office story now is “Super Mario Bros Galaxy.”

You have no idea what this is, and you won’t be seeing it. But plenty of people have — and will!

The total from three days is already $107.4 million.

Are you kidding? I am not. Friday — yesterday — forty eight million dollars in one day! FORTY EIGHT.

So the weekend — will definitely cross $200 million in record time. Unbelievable. It’s an event, a product, a thing to do. I’ll bet the popcorn bucket is cool, too!

Also crossing $200 million today is a real movie, “Project Hail Mary,” which was THE box office story until Mario came to town.

“The Drama” is drawing audiences, although they may not be crazy about it. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have got the fans, and most of them think the movie is a romcom. By the time it’s over, everyone needs a drink.

The Rotten Tomatoes audience meter is at 83% so far, which is good but not a resounding endorsement.

The Thurs-Fri take is $6.4 million. Weekend total, they say, will be $16 million.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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