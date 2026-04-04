Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Hits $200 Mil Today, “The Drama” Looks at $15 Mil Weekend, “Mario” Rules the Galaxy

The big box office story now is “Super Mario Bros Galaxy.”

You have no idea what this is, and you won’t be seeing it. But plenty of people have — and will!

The total from three days is already $107.4 million.

Are you kidding? I am not. Friday — yesterday — forty eight million dollars in one day! FORTY EIGHT.

So the weekend — will definitely cross $200 million in record time. Unbelievable. It’s an event, a product, a thing to do. I’ll bet the popcorn bucket is cool, too!

Also crossing $200 million today is a real movie, “Project Hail Mary,” which was THE box office story until Mario came to town.

“The Drama” is drawing audiences, although they may not be crazy about it. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have got the fans, and most of them think the movie is a romcom. By the time it’s over, everyone needs a drink.

The Rotten Tomatoes audience meter is at 83% so far, which is good but not a resounding endorsement.

The Thurs-Fri take is $6.4 million. Weekend total, they say, will be $16 million.