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Celine Dion Announces Return to Performing: 10 Paris Dates for this Fall As She Celebrates 58th Birthday

By Roger Friedman

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Celine Dion gave herself a nice 58th birthday present.

She’s going back to work.

Well, we were right and wrong about Celine Dion.

She’s not singing at the Eiffel Tower this summer.

She is, however, doing 10 dates in September and October in Paris.

The famed singer will take over the La Defense Arena from September 12th to October 14th. There are many rest days so she doesn’t overdo it. Dion is just recuperating from Stiff Person Syndrome.

It’s all coming back to her now.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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