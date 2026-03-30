Celine Dion Announces Return to Performing: 10 Paris Dates for this Fall As She Celebrates 58th Birthday

Celine Dion gave herself a nice 58th birthday present.

She’s going back to work.

Well, we were right and wrong about Celine Dion.

She’s not singing at the Eiffel Tower this summer.

She is, however, doing 10 dates in September and October in Paris.

The famed singer will take over the La Defense Arena from September 12th to October 14th. There are many rest days so she doesn’t overdo it. Dion is just recuperating from Stiff Person Syndrome.

It’s all coming back to her now.